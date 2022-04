Meetings for Monday, April 18, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Monday, April 18

** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 4 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RAYMOND VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

ROCHESTER PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St., join by calling +1 314-269-0338 with PIN: 462 299 617#.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: To immediately follow Public Works Committee, Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St., join by calling +1 314-269-0338 with PIN: 462 299 617#.

UNION GROVE WATER, WASTEWATER, STORM WATER AND STREETS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option 414-323-1463 with conference ID 290 253 090#.

WASHINGTON-CALDWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., Washington-Caldwell School Library, 8937 Big Bend Road, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

