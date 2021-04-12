Meetings for Monday, April 12

Meetings scheduled for Monday, April 12
** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers 224 E. Jefferson St.
CALEDONIA MUNICIPAL BOARD OF CONVASS: 11:30 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
CALEDONIA AD HOC COMMITTEE: 3:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 869 3646 3772, via one-touch telephone tel:+13126266799,, 86936463772# or via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86936463772.
CALEDONIA PARK & RECREATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16.
DOVER TOWN BOARD: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
EAGLE LAKE SEWER UTILITY DISTRICT COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Dover Town Board, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOURISM COMMISSION: 3:30 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityofRacineWI/, via iPhone one-tap US: +19292056099,,91604182903#,,,,*833178# or +13017158592,,91604182903#,,,,*833178# Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 with Webinar ID: 957 1534 5673, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE UNIFIED BOARD OF CANVASSERS: 1 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.
RACINE UNIFIED LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join via Zoom https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/91938214986 with meeting ID 919 3821 4986 or by calling 1-312-626-6799 with meeting ID 919 3821 4986.
RACINE UNIFIED SPECIAL BOARD AND WORK SESSION: 6 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join via Zoom https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/98415993789 with meeting ID 984 1599 3789 or by calling 1-312-626-6799 with meeting ID 984 1599 3789.
ROCHESTER FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1-224-788-7071 with passcode 259 325 574#.
ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1-832-856-0191 with passcode 371 808 703#.
WATERFORD FINANCE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St., join at https://www.gotomeet.me/VillageofWaterford or by calling 1-872-240-3212, access code: 562-426-325.
WATERFORD PLANNING COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St., join https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87507038788?pwd=bitlQS9GV0NRU2drbGFSanJnS3RVdz09 with Meeting ID: 875 0703 8788 and Passcode: 689192.
WATERFORD TOWN HALL: To immediately follow Planning Commission, Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St., join https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87507038788?pwd=bitlQS9GV0NRU2drbGFSanJnS3RVdz09 with Meeting ID: 875 0703 8788 and Passcode: 689192.
YORKVILLE JOINT VILLAGE BOARD/PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.