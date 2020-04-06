Meetings: April 6, 2020

Meetings for Monday, April 6
Note: Meetings subject to limitations and time and location changes due to the health crisis.
BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 6:30 p.m., District Office, 100 N. Kane St., closed session, superintendent evaluation.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; audio and video conference via Zoom. Access via dial-in number: 1-312-626-6799; access code: 223093605. Or access via one-touch telephone: +13126266799, 223093605#. Or access via internet at: https://zoom.us/j/223093605.
RACINE UNIFIED BOARD OF EDUCATION: Closed session, 5:45 p.m., Mygatts Room at the Administrative Service Campus (Building 1), 3109 Mount Pleasant St. Members of the board may participate remotely via Google Meet.
RACINE UNIFIED BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6 p.m. Mygatts Room at the Administrative Service Campus (Building 1), 3109 Mount Pleasant St. As an alternative to in-person attendance, individuals wishing to listen remotely to the meeting can dial the following telephone number: 866-214-3092. Enter the following pass code when prompted: 277-843-2088#.
UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m. Special meeting via public teleconference; Phone Number: 786-535-3211, access code: 822-126-061.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: Evergreen Elementary multi-media area, 817 W. Main St.
