Meetings: April 6, 2020

Meetings for Monday, April 6

Note: Meetings subject to limitations and time and location changes due to the health crisis.

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 6:30 p.m., District Office, 100 N. Kane St., closed session, superintendent evaluation.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; audio and video conference via Zoom. Access via dial-in number: 1-312-626-6799; access code: 223093605. Or access via one-touch telephone: +13126266799, 223093605#. Or access via internet at: https://zoom.us/j/223093605.

RACINE UNIFIED BOARD OF EDUCATION: Closed session, 5:45 p.m., Mygatts Room at the Administrative Service Campus (Building 1), 3109 Mount Pleasant St. Members of the board may participate remotely via Google Meet.

RACINE UNIFIED BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6 p.m. Mygatts Room at the Administrative Service Campus (Building 1), 3109 Mount Pleasant St. As an alternative to in-person attendance, individuals wishing to listen remotely to the meeting can dial the following telephone number: 866-214-3092. Enter the following pass code when prompted: 277-843-2088#.