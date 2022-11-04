 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Michael Ables and Lisa Ables of Racine; Austin Anders and Tye Miller of Mount Pleasant; Zaldivar Arredondo and Elizabeth Green of Mount Pleasant; Ryan Babineau of Oakwood Hills, Ill., and Marisa Koch of Genoa City; Isaia Bowe and Priska Aguilar of Racine; Randall Eanos and Rachel Wylie of Racine; Zachary Forray and Chelsea McKeen of Burlington; Brent Frahman of Caledonia and Amanda Virzi of Racine; Alfredo Gutierrez Davalos and Kaitlin Kaminski of Racine; Michael Iwon and Kayla Menarek of Racine; John Kerr and Barbara Becker of Mount Pleasant; James Korienek Jr. and Cortnie Smith of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; Efren Lemus and Haley Jones of McHenry, Ill.; Braulio Marin-Elizade and Balvina Ruiz-Romero of Racine; Al Matta of Racine and Raven Mitchell of Mount Pleasant; Cody Mueller and Kelly Iovino of Arlington Heights, Ill.; Dennis Nielsen and Sarah Wronkowski of Racine; Romell Reese and Jayne Thompson of Caledonia; Rogelio Rios Jr. and Estrella Rendon of Racine; Timothy Thrall and Anna Ptacek of Racine; Joshua Wojtkiewicz and Bryanna Blackard of Round Lake Beach, Ill.

