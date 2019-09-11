Mark Gresl of Westminster, Colo., and Rosalie Laketa of Raymond; Javar Lawson of Racine and Allison Apmann of Orlando, Fla.; Andrew Baugher and Meagan Jaklich of Racine; Seth Carlson and Victoria Lindblom of Racine; Carlos Cortes Garcia and Mary Riva of Racine; Michael Dudley and Nicole Bielawa of Grayslake, Ill.; Daniel Eckblad of Mount Pleasant and Alexis Jensen of Racine; Eric Hetzel and Hilary Hoffman of Raymond; Lawrence Huml III and Holly Meyer of Racine; Michael Jake and Brittany Zimany of Union Grove; Diego Lozano Campa and Lindsey Malacara of Chicago; Chelsey Moore and Hannah Sendele of Rockton, Ill.; Colin Newbrey of Union Grove and Emmalee Stangohr of Caledonia; Nicholas Nicholson and Lisa Chase of Racine; Patrick O’Hare of Mount Pleasant and Leah Spofford of Madison; James Orth of Racine and Moriah Zickovich of Zion, Ill.; Daniel Pankonin of Waterford and Lilianna Munoz of Union Grove; Carl Pavlin and Jennifer Kordus of Raymond; Louis Redfern and Kaitlyn Perez of Evanston, Ill.; Justin Renteria and Amanda Loew of Racine; Daniel Robinson and Alyssa Andersen of Caledonia; Maxwell Szalewski and Kimberly Krahn of Burlington; Brady Winger and Alexandria Cady of Caledonia; Adam Wohlt and Julie McIlhany of Zion, Ill.
