Joel Anderson and Jessica Spasojevich-Papamatheakis of Dover; Michael Angeles Mendez of Racine and Stephanie Ehlers of Sturtevant; Andrew Awve of Burlington and Agnieszka Wojtowicz of Algonquin, Ill.; Tamara Baumann of Berlin and Debra Stindle of Burlington; Austin Bennett and Riley Mayer of Caledonia; Brett Butterfield and Savannah Ingram of Racine; Gary Chriske of Noway and Lisa Stafford of Muskego; Mathew Ciesla and Kathryn Dresen of Racine; Craig Davis of Racine and Taylor Timler of Mount Pleasant; David Dienberg of Oak Creek and Sarah Konieczko of Racine; Jamie Dundon and Brandi Serrano of Sturtevant; Michael Froelich and Stacy Price of Johnsburg, Ill.; Anthony Garcia Jordyn Heredia of Grayslake, Ill.; Michael Halverson and Samantha Kulinski of Racine; Craig Hansen and Lynn Brinkmann of Racine; Terry Harris Sr. and Jessica Nelson of Union Grove; Zachary Ketzer and Erica Hammond of Racine; Andrew Koldeway and Molly Nottleson of Racine; Jonathan Kruchten and Jessica Simonis of Racine; Tyler Kuiper of Caledonia and Vanessa Hoffman of Greenfield; Frank Kumosz III and Emily Kauers of Mount Pleasant; Daniel Lang and Samantha Brown of Waterford; Marcus Lyman and Amy Stuckert of Waterford; Crispus Ombui and Caroline Aminga of Racine; Cody Petersen and Rebecca Huseman of Racine; Andrew Rosenberg and Marissa Rodriguez of Racine; Nathaniel Rotes and Hannah Schneider of Caledonia; Nicholas Rozina and Meagan Chasse of Burlington; DC Schroeder and Jenna Reavis of Burlington; Peter Thornton and Erin Murphy of Los Angeles, Calif.; James Younger and Megan Hansen of Cary, Ill.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.