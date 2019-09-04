{{featured_button_text}}

Joel Anderson and Jessica Spasojevich-Papamatheakis of Dover; Michael Angeles Mendez of Racine and Stephanie Ehlers of Sturtevant; Andrew Awve of Burlington and Agnieszka Wojtowicz of Algonquin, Ill.; Tamara Baumann of Berlin and Debra Stindle of Burlington; Austin Bennett and Riley Mayer of Caledonia; Brett Butterfield and Savannah Ingram of Racine; Gary Chriske of Noway and Lisa Stafford of Muskego; Mathew Ciesla and Kathryn Dresen of Racine; Craig Davis of Racine and Taylor Timler of Mount Pleasant; David Dienberg of Oak Creek and Sarah Konieczko of Racine; Jamie Dundon and Brandi Serrano of Sturtevant; Michael Froelich and Stacy Price of Johnsburg, Ill.; Anthony Garcia Jordyn Heredia of Grayslake, Ill.; Michael Halverson and Samantha Kulinski of Racine; Craig Hansen and Lynn Brinkmann of Racine; Terry Harris Sr. and Jessica Nelson of Union Grove; Zachary Ketzer and Erica Hammond of Racine; Andrew Koldeway and Molly Nottleson of Racine; Jonathan Kruchten and Jessica Simonis of Racine; Tyler Kuiper of Caledonia and Vanessa Hoffman of Greenfield; Frank Kumosz III and Emily Kauers of Mount Pleasant; Daniel Lang and Samantha Brown of Waterford; Marcus Lyman and Amy Stuckert of Waterford; Crispus Ombui and Caroline Aminga of Racine; Cody Petersen and Rebecca Huseman of Racine; Andrew Rosenberg and Marissa Rodriguez of Racine; Nathaniel Rotes and Hannah Schneider of Caledonia; Nicholas Rozina and Meagan Chasse of Burlington; DC Schroeder and Jenna Reavis of Burlington; Peter Thornton and Erin Murphy of Los Angeles, Calif.; James Younger and Megan Hansen of Cary, Ill.

