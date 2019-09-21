Andres Acevedo of Beach Park and Micaela Zurlinden of Beach Park; Luis Alanis Moreno of Caledonia and Maira Avila Zuniga of Caledonia; Thomas Anderson Jr. of Racine and Yvette Anderson of Racine; Corey Cobalt of Burlington and Korrine Peterson of Burlington; George Garcia of Racine and Alexis Wood of Racine; Kaelin Hamilton of Racine and Devon Hickey of Racine; Joshua Hamm of Racine and Allison Mann of Racine; Benjamin Hanson of Burlington and Alissa Cassens of Burlington; Mark Hillery of Mount Pleasant and Mary Spanjers of Mount Pleasant; Ian Holmgren of Racine and Xiaohong Mai of Racine; Andrew Hopkins of Union Grove and Shailyn Kapellusch of Union Grove; Jamias James of Milwaukeed and Stacii Williams of Racine; Joshua Johnson of Burlington and Julia Johnson of Burlington; Donald Kozbiel of Burlington and Kelly Moon of Burlington; Peter Liacopoulous of Racine and Ingrid Jackson of Racine; David Lunetta of Burlington and Kaitlyn Vos of Burlington; Taylor Maher of Racine and Hannah Heldt of Racine; Carlos Morales Ruiz of Racine and Victoria Antonio Ruiz of Racine; William Mulder of Caledonia and Laura Parks of Caledonia; Steven Otey of Racine and Alyssa Welch of Racine; Patrick Pauers of Raymond and Judith Epping of Raymond; Andrew Powell of Burlington and Amber Murphy of Burlington; Jason Schoening of Racine and Jamie Tolliver of Racine; Bhinder Singh of Mount Pleasant and Dominique Stangas of Mount Pleasant; Scott Swartz of Mount Pleasant and Joanne Reilley of Mount Pleasant; Joshua Villwock of Raymond and Arica Kite of Yorkville; and Roy Winfield of Racine and Ashley Morris of Racine.
