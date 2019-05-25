Zachary Barnes and Savannah Krupp of Racine; Jordan Duval and Kristen Ehlert of Oakland City, Ind.; Eric Lustig and Maricela Daniels of Morrisville, N.C.; Joshua Barwick and Jessica Vogt of Racine; Brian Biernat and Karen Biernat of Wind Point; Jeffrey Burkhalter of Champaign, Ill., and Julie Warnes of Tolono, Ill.; Kent Burns Jr. and Kidia Tyler of Racine; Pablo Cartagena Catala and Sanjuana Rocha of Racine; Stephen Chapman and Amanda Lauer of Ashton, Ill.; Jeffrey Comp and Kelly McCummiskey of Caledonia; Jordan Duval and Kristen Ehlert of Oakland City; John Ela and Natasha Haverty of Rochester; Jordan Ender and Jordyn McCormack of Wadsworth, Ill.; Ryan Hakes and Sarah Vogt of Mount Pleasant; Joshua Herrick and Danielle Manske of Caledonia; Jeffrey Hintz and Valentina Danculovich of Caledonia; Steven Krogh and Krista Salentine of Union Grove; Julianne Leow and Claire Ackley of Dubuque, Iowa; Neal McFarlane and Bonnie McFaralane of Burlington; Peter Olsen of Sturtevant and Hilary Carr of South Milwaukee; Jeremy Pfister and Lindsey Orlando of Caledonia; Sean Pierce and Karen Schmitz of Chicago; Jacob Pinkos and Kimberly Gragen of Racine; Luis Quevedo Jr. and Jorge Robles of Racine; Bronson Weyrauch and Christine Swanson of Rochester; Darius White and Mylesha Carter of Racine; Shaun Wilburn and Brandie Duffin of Burlington; Ma Yang and Julia Her of Sturtevant.
