William Archer and Linda Webster of Mount Pleasant; Charles Boye and Tricia Mayer of Racine; Richard Christensen Jr. of Caledonia and Toni Vargas of Kenosha; Simeon Dhuey of Sun Prairie and Devon Polk of Racine; Beau Grassl and Kristina Prochaska of Racine; Luis Guerra and Kaitlin Kirchmeier of Racine; Kyle Kolhouse of South Milwaukee and Courtney Dunn of Mount Pleasant; John Marquardt of Caledonia and Grace Williams of Cypress; Tanner Mathiesen and Kelsey Hansen of Mount Pleasant; Elias Miranda and Roxana Piedra of Burlington; Vincent Moran Jr. and Alexandria Theres of Racine; Brent Peyton and Stephanie Haas of Racine; David Rudzinski Jr. of Waterford and Veronica Sawicki of Union Grove; Michael Ruppel and Jaqueline Lopez-Gomez of Mount Pleasant; George Sorenson Jr. of Mount Pleasant and Belcy Torres-Perez of Oak Creek; James Weslaski of Oak Creek and Claire Larson of Burlington; Michael Williams Jr. and Kayla Kinowski of Burlington; Todd Wrobbel and Marie Villard of Waterford.
Tell us what you think
Should voucher-school funding info be included on property tax bills throughout the state?
You voted:
