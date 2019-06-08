{{featured_button_text}}

Lee Aldrich and Katie Cash of Stafford, Va.; Adam Berger of Waterford and Monica Lavariega Ocampo of Somers; Zachary Birkholz and Alexis Fahlbeck of Caledonia; Andrew Bouwma of Racine and Leah Marcoe of Kenosha; Nathan Bower and Deborah Wienke of Burlington; Timothy Bronstad and Mindy Korotka of Norway; Luis Espinoza III and Brianna Verdiguel of Mount Pleasant; Nicholas Gordillo Amado and Maria Morales Ruiz of Mount Pleasant; Samuel Hammer and Sara Borchardt of Norway; Jacob Heller and Sheila Bink of Racine; Caleb Hewitt and Mackenzie Dewaard of Burlington; Ferderoald Hyatt and Sasha Cooper of Nashville, Tenn.; Nicholas Kamberos of Palos Hills, Ill., and Randi Shoger of Chicago; Shawn Laurence and Katelyn Brunner of Racine; Marques Majors and Kelsey Lavergne of Mount Pleasant; Ruben Medina and Stacey Hasenstein of Racine; Gary Mijokovic of Mount Pleasant and Regina Holmes of Chicago; David Nance of Somers and Valerie Aldrich of Caledonia; Nehemiah Peterson and Ivy Phetteplace of Burlington; Wayne Pike II and Maryann Schultz of Mount Pleasant; Jodie Reams Sr. of Caledonia and Mae Curry of Jackson; Julian Robles Jr. and Jennifer Giemza of Racine; Thomas Schweitzer of Mount Pleasant and Ma Saenz of Chicago; Jacob Sorenson and Jaclyn Wampole of Racine; Corey Vangroll and Madeline Nordholm of Racine; Patrick Yoghourtjian and Cecili Franco of Racine.

