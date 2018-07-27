Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Vincent D’Alie and Kelsy Foat of Burlington; Gilberto Diaz of Racine and Marti White of Milwaukee; Stephen Dibenedetto of Libertyville and Emily Coleman of Rolling Meadows; Geremy Frison of Gary and Shentel Patterson of Racine; Ralph Galster and Lisa Hartlage of Burlington; Matthew Heiligenthal and Brittany Martin of Burlington; Kenneth Hotopp and Lindsay Renier of Waterford; Mark Kelnhofer and Sara Kierzek of Caledonia; Robert Kolarik of Union Grove and Terese Weidner of Waterford; Christopher Mackey of Milwaukee and Sara Davis of Mount Pleasant; Robert Mallwitz and Diane Meka of Caledonia; Derek Monroe and Debra Montgomery of Racine; Jose Munoz of Racine and Alexandra Sostre of Bristol; Isaac Najera of Racine and Maireny Leiva Padilla of Honduras; Brian Nettesheim and Karen Moss of Waterford; Zachary Nielsen of Mount Pleasant and Destiny Cruz of Racine; Edwin Rojas of Glendale Heights and Kayla Redinger of Hanover Park; Phill Sardin and Amanda Daniels of Racine; William Schalk of Wind Point and Barbara Earnest of Burlington; Mark Schultz and Michele Deal of Norway; William Topp Jr. and Linda Davies of Racine; Eric Weber and Stacy Roe of Mount Pleasant; Brian Wilson and Sara Kottke of Sturtevant; Jeremy Witek of Mount Pleasant and Carly Gallagher of Racine.

