HIGHWAY 11 OUTDOOR MARKET
Parking lot adjacent to Fountain Banquet Hall parking lot, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 7. Call 262-583-1696.
7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET
2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday year-round. $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.
GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET
Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Call 262-639-2040.
KENOSHA PUBLIC WINTER MARKET
Kemper Center Simmons Auditorium, 6501 Third Ave., Kenosha 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Go to kenoshapublicmarket.com.