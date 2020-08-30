SOUTHSHORE OPEN-AIR MARKET
Parking lot adjacent to Fountain Banquet Hall parking lot, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays. Call 262-583-1696.
BURLINGTON FARMERS MARKET
Wehmhoff Square, East Washington and North Pine streets, Burlington. 3-7 p.m. Thursdays. Call Carol Reed at 262-210-6360 or go to burlingtonwifarmersmarket.com.
7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET
2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Admission $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.
GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET
Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Call 262-639-2040.
CALEDONIA OUTDOOR MARKET
Parking lot of St. Monica's Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia. 2-6 p.m. Thursdays.
ST. MONICA'S FARMERS MARKET
St. Monica's Senior Living parking lot, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia. 2-6 p.m. Thursdays. (though Oct. 29, 2020; Roxanne South, 583-1696).
UNION GROVE PUBLIC MARKET
4400 67th Drive (northeast parking lot), Union Grove. 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Go to uniongrovechamber.org.
KENOSHA HARBORMARKET
Along Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets and at Place de Douai, Kenosha. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Call Ray Forgianni at 262-914-1252.
KENOSHA PUBLIC MARKET
Between Sixth and Eighth avenues and 52nd and 54th streets (south and west of the Kenosha Municipal Building). 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Go to kenoshapublicmarkets.com.
WILMOT MOUNTAIN FLEA MARKET
Kenosha County Fairgrounds, 30820 111th St., Wilmot. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. $2, $1 seniors and ages 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Call 262-716-5716.
OAK CREEK FARMERS MARKET
Drexel Town Square, 361 W. Town Square Way, Oak Creek. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Call Dawn Carrillo, 262-202-3774.
