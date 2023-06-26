HIGHWAY 11 OUTDOOR MARKET

Parking lot adjacent to Fountain Banquet Hall parking lot, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays. Call 262-583-1696.

BURLINGTON FARMERS MARKET

Wehmhoff Square, East Washington and North Pine streets, Burlington. 3-7 p.m. Thursdays. Call Carol Reed at 262-210-6360 or go to burlingtonwifarmersmarket.com.

RACINE HARBORMARKET

Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 6. European-style outdoor market with produce, flowers, live music, baked goods, arts and craft vendors. Live music by Mark Paffrath.

7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET

2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday year-round. $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.

GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET

Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Call 262-639-2040.

CALEDONIA OUTDOOR MARKET

St. Monica’s Senior Living parking lot, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia. 1:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call 262-583-1696.

ELKHORN ANTIQUE FLEA MARKET

June 25 — Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St. (Highway 11), Elkhorn. Gates open at 7 a.m.-3 p.m. $5, free parking. More than 500 inside and outside dealers, food. No pets.

UNION GROVE PUBLIC MARKET

4400 67th Drive (northeast parking lot), Union Grove. 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Go to uniongrovechamber.org or call 262-617-9922.

KENOSHA HARBORMARKET

Along Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets and at Place de Douai, Kenosha. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Call 262-914-1252.

KENOSHA PUBLIC MARKET

625 52nd St., between Sixth and Eighth avenues and 52nd and 54th streets (south and west of the Kenosha Municipal Building). 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays (8:30 a.m. for seniors). Go to kenoshapublicmarkets.com.

KENOSHA ART MARKET

Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave., Kenosha. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 16. Artwork, food, live music.

MIDWEST MARKET 2210

Vendor shops at 2210 Rapids Drive, Racine. 4-8 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Go to http://midwestmarket2210.com.

WILMOT FLEA MARKET

Kenosha County Fairgrounds, 30820 111th St., Wilmot. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. $2, $1 seniors and ages 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Call 262-716-5716.

OAK CREEK FARMERS MARKET

Drexel Town Square, 361 W. Town Square Way, Oak Creek. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Call Dawn Carrillo, 262-202-3774.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE DOWNTOWN MARKET

1101 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee. 3-7 p.m. Thursdays. Live music, 5-7 p.m. Go to smmarket.org.