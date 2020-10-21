SOUTHSHORE OPEN-AIR MARKET
Parking lot adjacent to Fountain Banquet Hall parking lot, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays. Call 262-583-1696.
BURLINGTON FARMERS MARKET
Wehmhoff Square, East Washington and North Pine streets, Burlington. 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Call Carol Reed at 262-210-6360 or go to burlingtonwifarmersmarket.com.
7 MILE FAIR OUTDOOR MARKET
2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Admission $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.
GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET
Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Call 262-639-2040.
ST. MONICA'S FARMERS MARKET
St. Monica's Senior Living parking lot, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia. 2-6 p.m. Thursdays.
KENOSHA PUBLIC INDOOR MARKET
Lakefront Dugout, 620 59th St., Kenosha, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Go to kenoshapublicmarkets.com.
