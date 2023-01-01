7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET
2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday year-round. $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.
GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET
Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Call 262-639-2040.
BURLINGTON INDOOR MARKET
Integrity Celebrations Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, 3-6 Thursdays, Jan. 12 and 26. Email burlingtonmarket@yahoo.com.
KENOSHA PUBLIC WINTER MARKET
Kemper Center Simmons Auditorium, 6501 Third Ave., Kenosha 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Go to kenoshapublicmarket.com.
People are also reading…
WINTER HARBOR MARKET
Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., Kenosha. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Go to kenoshaharbormarket.com or call 262-914-1252.
MILWAUKEE WINTER
FARMERS MARKET
The Table, 5305 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee (former Capitol Drive Lutheran Church building). 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Call 414-933-8121 or go to https://fondymke.org.