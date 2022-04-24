7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET
2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday year-round. $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.
GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET
Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Call 262-639-2040.
KENOSHA PUBLIC WINTER MARKET
The Vault Banquet Hall, 625 57th St., Kenosha 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Go to kenoshapublicmarket.com.
WINTER HARBOR MARKET
Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., Kenosha. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Call 262-914-1252.
WILMOT FLEA MARKET
Kenosha County Fairgrounds, 30820 111th St., Wilmot. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. $2, $1 seniors and ages 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Call 262-716-5716.