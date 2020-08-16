You have permission to edit this article.
Markets
GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET

Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Call 262-639-2040.

SOUTHSHORE OPEN-AIR MARKET

Parking lot adjacent to Fountain Banquet Hall parking lot, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays. Call 262-583-1696.

BURLINGTON FARMERS MARKET

Wehmhoff Square, East Washington and North Pine streets, Burlington. 3-7 p.m. Thursdays. Call Carol Reed at 262-210-6360 or go to www.burlingtonwifarmersmarket.com.

7 MILE FAIR OUTDOOR MARKET

2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Admission $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.

UNION GROVE PUBLIC MARKET

4400 67th Drive (northeast parking lot), Union Grove. 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Go to uniongrovechamber.org.

KENOSHA HARBORMARKET

Along Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets and at Place de Douai, Kenosha. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Call Ray Forgianni at 262-914-1252.

KENOSHA PUBLIC MARKET

Between Sixth and Eighth avenues and 52nd and 54th streets (south and west of the Kenosha Municipal Building). 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Go to kenoshapublicmarkets.com.

WILMOT MOUNTAIN FLEA MARKET

Kenosha County Fairgrounds, 30820 111th St., Wilmot. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. $2, $1 seniors and ages 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Call 262-716-5716.

OAK CREEK FARMERS MARKET

Drexel Town Square, 361 W. Town Square Way, Oak Creek. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Call Dawn Carrillo, 262-202-3774.

