 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Markets

Markets

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

 7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET

2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday year-round. $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.

GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET

Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Call 262-639-2040.

BURLINGTON INDOOR MARKET

Integrity Celebrations Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, 3-6 Thursday, Dec. 15. Email burlingtonmarket@yahoo.com.

KENOSHA PUBLIC WINTER MARKET

People are also reading…

Kemper Center Simmons Auditorium, 6501 Third Ave., Kenosha 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Go to kenoshapublicmarket.com.

WINTER HARBOR MARKET

Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., Kenosha. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Go to kenoshaharbormarket.com or call 262-914-1252.

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET

The Table, 5305 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee (former Capitol Drive Lutheran Church building). 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Call 414-933-8121 or go to https://fondymke.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Markets

Markets

 7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET

What's Going On

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News