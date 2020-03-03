7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET
2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Admission $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.
GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET
Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Call 262-639-2040.
WINTER HARBORMARKET
Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St., Kenosha. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Go to kenoshaharbormarket.com or call Ray Forgianni at 262-914-1252.