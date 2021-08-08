RAYMOND COMMUNITY FARMERS MARKET

Raymond School, 2659 76th St., Franksville. 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays. Call 262-835-2929, ext. 104.

WATERFORD FARMERS & ARTISAN MARKET

Behind Main Street Mercantile, 316 E. Main St., Waterford. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Call 262-332-6027.

UNION GROVE PUBLIC MARKET

4400 67th Drive (northeast parking lot), Union Grove. 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Go to uniongrovechamber.org or call 262-617-9922.

KENOSHA HARBORMARKET

Along Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets and at Place de Douai, Kenosha. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Call Ray Forgianni at 262-914-1252.

KENOSHA PUBLIC MARKET

625 52nd St., between Sixth and Eighth avenues and 52nd and 54th streets (south and west of the Kenosha Municipal Building). 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays (8:30 a.m. for seniors). Go to kenoshapublicmarkets.com.

WILMOT MOUNTAIN FLEA MARKET