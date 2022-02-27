7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET

2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday year-round. $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.

FARMERS MARKET @ 2210

2210 Rapids Drive, Racine. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Call Gail Deno, market director, at 262-456-1003.

GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET

Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Call 262-639-2040.

BURLINGTON INDOOR MARKET

Reineman’s True Value, 417 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, 2-6 p.m. first and third Thursday.

KENOSHA PUBLIC WINTER MARKET

The Vault Banquet Hall, 625 57th St., Kenosha 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Go to kenoshapublicmarket.com.

WINTER HARBOR MARKET

Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., Kenosha. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Call 262-914-1252.

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET

Gather at Deer District, 333 W. Juneau Ave., Suite B, Milwaukee. 8-11:30 a.m. Saturdays. Call 414-933-8121 or go to https://fondymke.org.

