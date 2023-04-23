BURLINGTON FARMERS MARKET

Wehmhoff Square, East Washington and North Pine streets, Burlington. 3-7 p.m. Thursdays beginning May 4. Call Carol Reed at 262-210-6360 or go to burlingtonwifarmersmarket.com.

7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET

2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday year-round. $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.

GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET

Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Call 262-639-2040.

KENOSHA PUBLIC WINTER MARKET

Kemper Center Simmons Auditorium, 6501 Third Ave., Kenosha 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Go to kenoshapublicmarket.com.

MIDWEST MARKET 2210

Vendor shops at 2210 Rapids Drive, Racine. 4-8 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Go to http://midwestmarket2210.com.

WINTER FARMERS MARKET

County Line Hall, 103 200th Ave., Union Grove, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

WINTER HARBOR MARKET

Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., Kenosha. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Go to kenoshaharbormarket.com or call 262-914-1252.

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET

The Table, 5305 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee (former Capitol Drive Lutheran Church building). 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Call 414-933-8121 or go to https://fondymke.org.

WILMOT FLEA MARKET

Kenosha County Fairgrounds, 30820 111th St., Wilmot. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. $2, $1 seniors and ages 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Call 262-716-5716.