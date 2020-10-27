7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET
2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Admission $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.
GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET
Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Call 262-639-2040.
KENOSHA PUBLIC INDOOR MARKET
Lakefront Dugout, 620 58th St., Kenosha 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Go to kenoshapublicmarkets.com.
