HIGHWAY 11 OUTDOOR MARKET
Parking lot adjacent to Fountain Banquet Hall parking lot, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays. Call 262-583-1696.
BURLINGTON FARMERS MARKET
Wehmhoff Square, East Washington and North Pine streets, Burlington. 3-7 p.m. Thursdays. Call Carol Reed at 262-210-6360 or go to burlingtonwifarmersmarket.com.
7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET
2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday year-round. $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.
FARMERS MARKET @ 2210
2210 Rapids Drive, Racine. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Call Gail Deno, market director, at 262-456-1003.
GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET
Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Call 262-639-2040.
CALEDONIA OUTDOOR MARKET
St. Monica’s Senior Living parking lot, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia. 2-6 p.m. Thursdays. Call 262-583-1696.
RAYMOND COMMUNITY FARMERS MARKET
Raymond School, 2659 76th St., Franksville. 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays. Call 262-835-2929, ext. 104.
WATERFORD FARMERS & ARTISAN MARKET
Behind Main Street Mercantile, 316 E. Main St., Waterford. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Call 262-332-6027.
UNION GROVE PUBLIC MARKET
4400 67th Drive (northeast parking lot), Union Grove. 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Go to uniongrovechamber.org or call 262-617-9922.
KENOSHA HARBORMARKET
Along Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets and at Place de Douai, Kenosha. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Call Ray Forgianni at 262-914-1252.
KENOSHA PUBLIC MARKET
625 52nd St., between Sixth and Eighth avenues and 52nd and 54th streets (south and west of the Kenosha Municipal Building). 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays (8:30 a.m. for seniors). Go to kenoshapublicmarkets.com.
WILMOT MOUNTAIN FLEA MARKET
Kenosha County Fairgrounds, 30820 111th St., Wilmot. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. $2, $1 seniors and ages 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Call 262-716-5716.
OAK CREEK FARMERS MARKET
Drexel Town Square, 361 W. Town Square Way, Oak Creek. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Call Dawn Carrillo, 262-202-3774.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE DOWNTOWN MARKET
1101 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee. 3-7 p.m. Thursdays. Live music by Jack Reed Group July 15, 5-7 p.m. Go to smmarket.org/events.