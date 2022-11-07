 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Markets

Markets

  • 0

 7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET

2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday year-round. $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.

GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET

Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Call 262-639-2040.

BURLINGTON INDOOR MARKET

Integrity Celebrations Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, 3-6 Thursdays, Nov. 10 and 17. Email burlingtonmarket@yahoo.com.

KENOSHA PUBLIC WINTER MARKET

People are also reading…

Kemper Center Simmons Auditorium, 6501 Third Ave., Kenosha 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Go to kenoshapublicmarket.com.

WINTER HARBOR MARKET

Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., Kenosha. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Go to kenoshaharbormarket.com or call 262-914-1252.

MILWAUKEE WINTER FARMERS MARKET

The Table, 5305 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee (former Capitol Drive Lutheran Church building). 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Call 414-933-8121 or go to https://fondymke.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage Licenses

Michael Ables and Lisa Ables of Racine; Austin Anders and Tye Miller of Mount Pleasant; Zaldivar Arredondo and Elizabeth Green of Mount Pleasa…

Marriage Licenses

Brian Aguilar and Fantasy Martin of Kenosha; Christopher Brown and Rabecca Williams of Union Grove; Ramon Campos Jr. and Stephenie Welch of Bu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News