March Support Groups

Family Caregiver Support Groups

For information, location and times for these support groups, contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Racine County at 262-833-8777.

Gender Nonconforming/Transgender Support Group

Support groups intended to help those who are transgender, gender nonconforming, questioning or looking for a way to come out. Group One for ages 24 and younger, 6-7 p.m., first Wednesday. Group Two for ages 25 and older, 6-7 p.m. last Wednesday. Groups meet at LGBT Center of SE WI, 1456 Junction Ave. Call 262-664-4100.

Grief Peer Support Group

For children ages 3-18 who suffer the death of someone and parents/caregivers, first Thursday, 6 p.m., Family Service of Racine, 420 Seventh St. Advance registration required, call 262-634-2391.

Grief Support Group

2 p.m. first Thursday, Wilson Funeral Home, 1212 Lathrop Ave. Call 262-635-9537 for more information.

Grief Support Group