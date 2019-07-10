{{featured_button_text}}

All or Nothing: 01-02-03-05-06-08-14-15-17-21-22

Megabucks: 02-10-19-24-43-47

SuperCash: 03-11-15-20-22-36, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 02-05-24-27-29

Daily Pick 3: 6-7-7

Daily Pick 4: 7-5-3-5

