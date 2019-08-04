{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, August 3

Pick 3: 7-4-6

Pick 4: 5-9-5-6

SuperCash: 6-15-17-19-35-36  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 2-6-27-29-31

All or Nothing: 1-2-3-7-9-14-15-17-18-20-21

Megabucks: 17-20-27-29-32-46  $3.4 million

Powerball: 3-6-45-66-68  Ball: 13  Power Play: 2  $102 million

Sunday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

