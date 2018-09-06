{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, Sept. 6:

5 Card Cash

JC-AC-AD-9D-4S

SuperCash

01-07-11-16-21-25, Doubler: N

Badger 5

08-16-25-27-29

Daily Pick 3

3-6-3

Daily Pick 4

2-1-4-5

