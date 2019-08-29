{{featured_button_text}}

These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

All or Nothing: 01-09-10-12-13-15-17-19-20-21-22

Badger 5: 02-03-05-13-31

Daily Pick 3: 7-4-3

Daily Pick 4: 0-4-0-6

Megabucks: 04-11-24-25-27-41

Powerball: 09-32-37-41-56, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 10

SuperCash: 05-18-19-24-34-37, Doubler: N

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

