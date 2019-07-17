Wednesday, July 17:

All or Nothing: 01-02-03-07-09-11-13-17-18-19-22

SuperCash: 08-11-16-18-33-35, Doubler: N

Badger 5: 01-02-08-09-20

Daily Pick 3: 2-8-4

Daily Pick 4: 2-0-9-3

Powerball: 19-43-47-60-68, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

Thursday's Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Digital Content Coordinator

Brenda Wishau is the digital content coordinator for The Journal Times.

Load comments