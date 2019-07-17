Tuesday, July 16:

All or Nothing: 01-02-03-04-07-08-10-11-12-15-20

SuperCash: 09-21-23-32-38-39, Doubler: Yes

Badger 5: 05-09-14-22-29

Daily Pick 3: 8-0-9

Daily Pick 4: 4-9-2-7

Mega Millions: 08-16-31-48-52, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3

Wednesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

