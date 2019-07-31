{{featured_button_text}}

These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

All or Nothing:  03-04-06-09-11-14-16-17-20-21-22

SuperCash: 04-06-12-17-23-25, Doubler: Yes

Badger 5: 02-03-12-20-27

Daily Pick 3: 2-3-4

Daily Pick 4:  6-0-4-8

Mega Millions: 10-24-28-33-38, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

Wednesday's Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

