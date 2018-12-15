Try 1 month for 99¢

Saturday, Dec. 15:

5 Card Cash: QC-QD-7D-8H-5S

Megabucks: 08-10-29-30-32-46, Estimated jackpot: $4.9 million

SuperCash: 01-17-23-29-34-36, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 03-08-21-25-26, estimated jackpot: $26,000

Daily Pick 3: 5-3-3

Daily Pick 4: 9-4-9-7

Powerball: 08-38-43-52-55, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments