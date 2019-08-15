{{featured_button_text}}

These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

All or Nothing: 01-03-05-06-07-08-10-11-12-18-22

Megabucks: 10-23-37-39-41-43

SuperCash: 11-12-27-31-32-37, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 02-12-18-21-30

Daily Pick 3: 8-0-0

Daily Pick 4: 8-5-0-5

Powerball: 10-13-30-51-69, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

Thursday's Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

