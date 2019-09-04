{{featured_button_text}}

These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

All or Nothing: 01-04-06-07-08-12-14-16-17-18-19

SuperCash: 01-08-14-26-27-30, Doubler: N

Badger 5: 10-11-18-20-30

Daily Pick 3: 5-7-2

Daily Pick 4: 8-0-1-3

Mega Millions: 13-20-27-61-62, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2

Wednesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

