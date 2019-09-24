{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Sept. 24

All or Nothing

02-04-05-06-07-10-11-15-19-20-21

SuperCash

05-09-25-31-32-38, Doubler: Yes

Badger 5

04-06-08-12-13

Daily Pick 3

5-6-0

Daily Pick 4

7-9-3-9

Mega Millions

06-14-24-42-46, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

Wednesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

