Saturday, Sept. 14

Pick 3: 3-7-7

Pick 4: 6-9-1-8

SuperCash: 11-14-24-28-33-36 Doubler: No

Badger 5: 13-18-21-23-30

All or Nothing: 4-5-6-7-8-9-10-15-17-20-21

Megabucks: 11-18-19-26-46-47 $4.4 million

Powerball: 11-27-31-36-67 Ball: 11 Power Play: 2 $60 million

Sunday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

