These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Pick 3: 2-7-5

Pick 4: 4-3-1-7

All or Nothing: 3-6-7-9-10-13-14-15-18-21-22

Badger 5: 3-8-10-20-25; Est. jackpot: $45,000

SuperCash: 10-16-21-29-32-38, Doubler: No

Monday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

