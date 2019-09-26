{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Sept. 25:

All or Nothing

01-03-04-05-07-08-09-11-16-19-22

Megabucks

04-09-10-31-32-39

SuperCash

03-08-10-22-23-28, Doubler: No

Badger 5

01-03-16-20-27

Daily Pick 3

2-5-0

Daily Pick 4

9-3-9-5

Powerball

37-43-44-45-53, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

