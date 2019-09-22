{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, Sept. 21

Pick 3: 8-8-0

Pick 4: 2-3-7-3

SuperCash: 10-11-17-18-25-34 Doubler: Yes

Badger 5: 4-7-17-25-31

All or Nothing: 4-5-6-7-9-11-15-17-19-20-22

Megabucks: 2-4-9-16-26-28 $4.5 million

Powerball: 1-9-22-36-68 Ball: 22, Power Play: 2 $80 million

Sunday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

