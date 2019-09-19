{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Sept. 18

All or Nothing: 01-02-07-08-10-11-12-13-14-17-22

Megabucks: 09-32-37-41-45-48

SuperCash: 04-09-18-21-25-34, Doubler: No

Badger 5:04-05-11-12-20

Daily Pick 3: 8-5-6

Daily Pick 4: 6-7-3-7

Powerball: 14-19-39-47-51, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

