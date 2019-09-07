{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Sept. 6

Pick 3: 3-4-3

Pick 4: 5-6-3-3

SuperCash: 2-4-11-27-34-36  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 2-3-6-27-30

All or Nothing: 1-3-4-6-8-10-13-16-20-21-22

Mega Millions: 4-11-13-19-31  Ball: 10  Megaplier: 4  $154 million

Saturday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

