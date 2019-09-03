These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:
All or Nothing
03-04-05-06-10-11-13-14-15-18-20
SuperCash
07-09-11-13-16-19, Doubler: Yes
Badger 5
05-06-07-19-24
Daily Pick 3
1-4-5
Daily Pick 4
7-6-2-2
Tuesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com
(0) comments
