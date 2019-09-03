{{featured_button_text}}

These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing

03-04-05-06-10-11-13-14-15-18-20

SuperCash

07-09-11-13-16-19, Doubler: Yes

Badger 5

05-06-07-19-24

Daily Pick 3

1-4-5

Daily Pick 4

7-6-2-2

Tuesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

