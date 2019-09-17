{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Sept. 17

All or Nothing: 03-04-05-06-08-10-11-12-14-16-19

SuperCash: 02-04-11-14-16-27, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 02-03-08-15-20

Daily Pick 3: 7-9-1

Daily Pick 4: 9-1-8-2

Mega Millions: 12-15-30-50-65, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 4

Wednesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

