{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Sept. 27

Pick 3: 6-3-3

Pick 4: 1-5-5-9

SuperCash: 3-14-15-23-33-37  Doubler: No

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Badger 5: 6-14-24-25-29

All or Nothing: 1-3-5-6-8-9-12-14-16-18-21

Mega Millions: 12-20-31-43-45  Ball: 20  Megaplier: 3  $45 milion

Saturday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments