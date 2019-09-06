{{featured_button_text}}

These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

All or Nothing: 01-02-06-07-08-09-12-13-15-17-18

Megabucks: 07-23-31-42-43-44

SuperCash: 06-16-20-21-27-35, Doubler: Yes

Badger 5: 02-10-13-14-15

Daily Pick 3: 0-7-5

Daily Pick 4: 2-3-7-5

Powerball: 04-08-30-52-59, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 10

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

