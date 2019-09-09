{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday, Sept. 8

Pick 3: 7-9-0

Pick 4: 5-2-6-3

SuperCash: 8-21-26-27-30-31  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 4-21-25-28-29

All or Nothing: 1-2-3-6-7-10-13-14-16-17-21

Monday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

