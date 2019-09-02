{{featured_button_text}}

These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:

All or Nothing

04-07-08-09-13-14-15-17-18-19-20

Megabucks

02-23-30-34-35-45

SuperCash

01-10-34-35-36-37, Doubler: No

Badger 5

11-16-20-21-31

Daily Pick 3

4-8-4

Daily Pick 4

3-4-3-7

Powerball

14-41-50-56-57, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 5

Sunday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

